Court grants bail to man incarcerated for 6 years in murder case

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) A court here has granted bail to a man who was incarcerated for more than six years in a 2018 murder case, saying a co-accused has already been granted the relief.

Additional Sessions Judge Babru Bhan was hearing the bail plea of Sachin Mann, who was accused of killing a man in Ashok Vihar here in 2018.

The deceased was named in several cases of homicide and extortion, and police suspected that the incident in which he was jailed was a fallout of a property feud and inter-gang rivalry.

In an order passed on September 10, the court said, "The applicant (Sachin) is already in custody for about six years. Further, another accused namely Narender Mann, who had a similar role to that of the applicant, has already been released on bail vide order dated August 24, 2024. Thus, the applicant also deserves to be released on parity." It also said that out of 39 prosecution witnesses, only two have been examined and examining the remaining would "inevitably involve a prolonged process of trial".

The court directed Sachin Mann to furnish a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 25,000 each.

Other conditions of bail included the accused attending the trial proceedings, not tampering with evidence and not contacting the witnesses.