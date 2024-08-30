Court grants bail to Mandoli prison warden caught with contraband

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A court here has granted bail to a warden of Mandoli prison who was allegedly found in possession of narcotics, saying the probe was complete, and being a government servant, he could not abscond or not cooperate in the investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the bail plea of Nitin Rana, a warden of Mandoli prison, who was accused of carrying 100 grams of opium inside the prison.

The Harsh Vihar police station had registered an FIR against him under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

In an order passed on Wednesday, the court said, "The record shows that the accused has been in custody for last about one month and the investigation qua him is complete.

"Further, the applicant is a government servant and the court sees no chance that he will abscond or will not cooperate in the remaining investigation. Considering the overall facts and circumstances, the application is allowed, and the applicant or accused is admitted to bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety in the like amount." PTI MNR MNR MNK MNK