Court grants bail to youth who allegedly pelted stone at Andhra CM

Vijayawada, May 28 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday granted bail to a 19-year-old construction worker who allegedly pelted a stone at YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy more than a month ago.

Advertisment

The court granted the bail after ordering V Satish Kumar to execute a bond of Rs 50,000 and also imposed several restrictions on him.

“The petitioner/A1 is ordered to be enlarged on bail on his executing bond for Rs 50,000 with two sureties for a like sum each,” said the court in its order.

The court ordered Kumar not to commit any offence similar to the one he is accused of, among other restrictions.

Advertisment

Further, it directed Kumar not to leave Vijayawada without the prior permission of the court.

On April 18, Vijayawada Police arrested Kumar for allegedly pelting a stone at Reddy near Vivekananda School Centre in Ajit Singh Nagar, which injured the left temple of the CM when he was canvassing for polls on April 13 as part of his ‘Memanta Siddham’ (we are all ready) bus tour.

Following the stone pelting, Vijayawada West MLA V Srinivas, who was also hurt in that attack, lodged a police complaint, which was treated as an “attempt to murder” under IPC Section 307.

Kumar ekes out a living as a construction worker and belongs to the Vaddera colony in Ajit Singh Nagar.

PTI STH ANE