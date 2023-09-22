Court grants CID 2-day custody of Chandrababu Naidu in AP Skill Development Corp scam

Vijayawada: A court on Friday granted two days custody of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to CID for further interrogation in connection with the Skill Development Corporation scam.

Special Public Prosecutor Y N Vivekananda, representing the CID, told PTI that the special ACB court has granted custody of Naidu to police for two days-- September 23 and 24 (Saturday and Sunday).

Earlier in the day, the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed the petition filed by Naidu seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in connection with the scam.

As per the usual conditions applicable to police custody, two advocates will be allowed to meet Naidu, said Vivekananda, adding that the petitioner will not be subjected to harassment or cruelty.

He said the interrogation will be completed by 5 pm on both the days.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison.

Earlier today, the ACB court extended the former CM's judicial remand by two days till September 24 in the case.