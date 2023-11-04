Court grants Delhi cops time to reply to NewsClick HR head Amit Chakravarty's bail plea

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A Delhi court on Saturday granted the city police time till November 17 to respond to the bail application of NewsClick human resources department head Amit Chakravarty in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur adjourned the matter following a request made by the police.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Chakravarty along with NewsClick founder and editor in-chief Prabir Purkayastha on October 3.

Both are currently in judicial custody.

According to the FIR, a large amount of funds to the news portal came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country.

It also alleged Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Raids were conducted at 88 locations in Delhi and seven in other states on October 3 on the suspects named in the FIR and those that surfaced in the analysis of data, police said.

Around 300 electronic gadgets were also seized from the offices of NewsClick and residences of the journalists who were examined. Following the raids, 46 individuals, including nine female journalists, were questioned by the Special Cell in Delhi and NCR. PTI UK SK SK