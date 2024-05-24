Court grants Delhi Police more time to complete probe in parliament security breach

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A city court Friday granted more time to the Delhi Police to complete its invitation into the Parliament security breach case.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur granted 13 more days to the police on an application that certain reports were awaited and digital data was voluminous.

Police had urged the judge to grant three more months to complete the probe.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour in 2023, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises. PTI UK TIR TIR