Court grants interim bail to kin of SP leader Azam Khan

Rampur (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A special court on Wednesday granted interim bail to the kin of SP leader Azam Khan, a day after his other son Abdullah was given the reprieve in a property related case.

MP MLA special court magistrate Shobhit Bansal granted the relief to the veteran politician's wife Dr Tazeen Fatima and son Adeeb Azam Khan in the case registered in 2020.

Advocate Zubair Ahmed Khan, who appeared for the applicants, said, "This was a case of 2020 in which there were allegations related to the destruction of records in the record room related to enemy property. In this case three including Fatima, her son Adeeb Azam Khan surrendered before the court today and after hearing the arguments the court has released them on interim bail." Abdullah, former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan's son is in the Hardoi jail since October, 2023.

The lawyer said that this was the only case pending against Abdullah after the Supreme Court granted him bail on February 10, 2025.

Abdullah was in jail since his conviction in a separate case. Azam Khan, who is charged in multiple cases, continues to languish behind bars in the Sitapur jail.

Azam Khan was disqualified from the legislative assembly in 2022 after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a 2019 hate speech case.

The veteran politician won the Rampur Sadar assembly seat in the 2022 assembly polls for a record tenth time. He then gave up the Rampur parliamentary seat, which he won in 2019.

Abdullah, who won from the Suar constituency in the 2022 assembly election on a SP ticket, was in 2023 year convicted by a Moradabad court in a 2008 case of wrongful restraint and assault on a public servant to deter him.

Two days after being convicted and awarded a two-year jail term in the case, Abdullah was disqualified from the state legislative assembly.

Under the provisions of Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951, anyone sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more should be disqualified from the date of such conviction and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time in jail. PTI ABN AMK