Court imposes Rs 15 lakh cost on woman in civil defamation case filed by ex-husband

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A court here has imposed a cost of Rs 15 lakh on a woman in a civil defamation case filed by her former husband, saying her acts caused him injury and hampered his professional growth.

District Judge Sunil Beniwal was hearing the suit filed by the plaintiff (former husband) seeking Rs 25 lakh as damages for causing him harassment, health-related ailments, loss of work and reputation and financial losses because of the woman’s emails and chats -- using defamatory language -- sent to his family-members, relatives and friends from 2010 onwards.

"From the record of the case, it is evident that the defendant (woman) has indulged in acts amounting to defamation by way of libel and the copy of emails and chats filed by the plaintiff have been duly proved, supported by way of an electronic evidence affidavit, and remain unrebutted," the court said in its order dated July 29.

It said the woman did not challenge the authenticity of the emails and during the proceedings, she also took "contradictory stands as per her convenience" on some aspects of the case.

"The court finds that the acts of the defendant have caused injury to the plaintiff, which have hampered his professional growth," the court said.

The defendant is directed to pay damages of Rs 15 lakh to the plaintiff on the ground of defamation, namely libel, and the damage caused to the plaintiff being a direct consequence of the action of the defendant, it added.

The couple married in 2001 and separated in July 2009 following which the man filed a petition seeking dissolution of marriage on grounds of cruelty in 2011.

A decree of divorce was granted in December 2021. PTI MNR AS AS