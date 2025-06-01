Court in Ayodhya issues NBWs against ex-SHO, 9 others in 2012 harassment case

Ayodhya, Jun 1 (PTI) A special court here has issued non-bailable warrants against the then SHO of Inayatnagar police station and nine other police personnel in a 13-year-old case of alleged harassment of a Dalit trader.

The court has directed that all accused be arrested and presented before it on June 20, 2025, according to Martand Pratap Singh, counsel for victim Rajkumar Sonkar.

The non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were issued by Special Judge of the SC-ST court, Shivani Jailswal, on Friday after the Allahabad High Court dismissed a relief petition filed by the accused, ordering them to surrender within three weeks, an order which was reportedly ignored.

Singh said the incident dates back to August 21, 2012.

The counsel said Sonkar was allegedly detained and "brutally" beaten up at Inayatnagar police station in Ayodhya district, where some cash and a gold chain were snatched from him.

The alleged perpetrators included the then SHO Jang Bahadur Singh and nine other police personnel.

In his complaint, Sonkar claimed that he was forcibly brought to the police station and assaulted after he refused to supply food items for free for a program being held there. He further alleged that his gold chain and about Rs 25,000 in cash were also taken away by the police.

The victim had filed the complaint in the SC-ST court, initiating a prolonged legal battle. Despite multiple NBWs issued by the court over the years, no arrests had been made until now, said the counsel.

Special Judge Jaiswal has directed the inspector general of Ayodhya to ensure the arrest of all 10 accused, including the then SHO, and their presentation in the court on June 20, he added. PTI COR CDN KVK KVK