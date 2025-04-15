Court in Bengaluru defers order on ED plea against ‘B Report’ in MUDA land allotment case

Bengaluru, Apr 15 (PTI) A special court for people’s representatives here on Tuesday deferred its order on a petition filed by ED against the ‘B Report’ filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta police in the MUDA land allotment case.

The report has cleared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of wrongdoing. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the complainant, activist Snehamaayi Krishna, have filed objections challenging the report and demanded a deeper probe.

During the hearing, the presiding judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat stated that a decision on the B Report would be taken only after the Lokayukta police submits a complete investigation report.

As a result, the court adjourned the proceedings and posted the next hearing for May 7.

The court also granted the Lokayukta police permission to continue its investigation, following a request made by the agency.

Earlier, the Mysuru division of the Lokayukta police had submitted an initial report based on its inquiry into allegations against Siddaramaiah and three others.

However, the court observed that the investigation should not be limited to just four individuals and directed the police to probe all those involved and file a comprehensive report.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), in which CM Siddaramaiah has been accused of misusing his position.

The allegations suggest that residential sites were allotted in violation of norms and procedures, potentially benefiting certain individuals, including Siddaramaiah’s family members.

The complaint filed by activist Snehamaayi Krishna prompted the Lokayukta to initiate an investigation.

A ‘B Report’—essentially a closure report indicating no evidence of wrongdoing—was later filed, stating there was no sufficient material to prosecute the accused.

However, this report has now been contested, with both the ED and the complainant arguing that crucial aspects of the case were overlooked or insufficiently examined.