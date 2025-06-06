Court in Bengaluru remands 4 officials of RCB, event management firm to 14-day judicial custody

Bengaluru, June 6 (PTI) A city court on Friday remanded four people, including an official of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy stadium here.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court sent to custody Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue of RCB, along with Sunil Mathew, Sumanth and Kiran Kumar from DNA Entertainment Private Limited, the event management firm involved in organising the event.

All the four were arrested this morning in a joint operation by the crime branch and Bengaluru police.

Sosale, who was arrested at Bengaluru Airport, as he was heading to Dubai, had filed a petition challenging his arrest at the Karnataka High Court.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar, who heard the petition, had declined an interim relief from arrest and adjourned the case to June 9.