Court in Bulandshahr sentences 12 to life imprisonment in 2012 murder case

Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday sentenced 12 people to life imprisonment and imposed fines on them in connection with a 2012 murder case.

District Government Counsel (Criminal) Rahul Upadhyay said the case stemmed from an old enmity between one Rais and Yusuf's family in the Kotwali Nagar area.

On August 21, 2012, Rais's relative Azad, a resident of Khurja, was attacked. A case was registered immediately, which allegedly triggered a retaliatory assault three days later.

On August 24, 2012, 15 men allegedly attacked Rais' family, killing his nephew Wahid by gunfire.

The attackers later reached one Nasur's house and assaulted Meena and Rashid, causing injuries, Upadhyay said.

Of the 15 named accused, three died during court proceedings.

On Tuesday, District and Sessions Judge Manjit Singh Sheoran convicted the remaining 12 under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and awarded them life imprisonment.

Each convict was fined Rs 50,500, while four who were found in possession of firearms were fined an additional Rs 5,000 each, taking their total penalty to Rs 55,500, Upadhyay said. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS