Court in J-K's Baramulla declares Hizbul Mujahideen chief proclaimed offender

Srinagar, Oct 16 (PTI) A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district has declared Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salah-ud-Din as a proclaimed offender in a 2012 case, police said on Thursday.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate, Sopore, has declared Shah a proclaimed offender under section 153-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and section 506 of the IPC (criminal intimidation).

"The war against terror continues: J&K Police secures proclamation orders against the proscribed self-styled Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Md Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, who has been provided sanctuary by #Pakistan, in FIR 67/2012 of PS Dangiwacha!" the J-K Police said on X.

In July this year, an NIA court here declared Shah a proclaimed offender under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court in Srinagar had issued a proclamation requiring the appearance of Shah, resident of Soibugh, Badgam, in connection with serious charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Ranbir Penal Code. PTI SSB NSD NSD