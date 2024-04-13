Court in Karnataka grants NIA 10-day custody of accused in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

Bengaluru: A special NIA court here on Saturday granted the national agency 10 days of custody of two accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case for further investigation.

Advertisment

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were produced before a National Investigation Agency special court judge today.

The accused were brought to the state capital from Kolkata on transit remand, for their alleged role in the March 1 blast at Rameshwaram Cafe here, which left 10 people injured.

According to NIA, Shazib placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe and Taahaa was the mastermind.

Last month, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for those providing information leading to the arrest of these two accused.