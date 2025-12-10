Court in Karnataka sentences 10 Bangladeshis to 2 years in prison over illegal stay

Udupi (Karnataka), Dec 10 (PTI) Ten Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to two years in prison and fined Rs 10,000 each for illegally entering the country and staying in Udupi.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate court on December 8 sentenced the Bangladeshi immigrants who were residing under the jurisdiction of Malpe police station.

Sources said on the evening of October 11, 2024, Malpe police noticed seven people moving around suspiciously with luggage near Malpe Vadabhandeshwar bus stand.

It was then learned that all of them procured fake Aadhaar card documents and had come to Hooda, Paduthonse village in Udupi taluk from Bangladesh.

Accordingly, Malpe police had detained them and registered a case.

The investigation led to the arrest of three more illegal immigrants. PTI COR GMS GMS ROH