Court in Kerala attaches property of DGP's wife in land dispute case

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 1 (PTI) A court here has ordered the attachment of a property belonging to the wife of Kerala DGP S Darvesh Saheb, in a land dispute case.

The first additional sub judge Anu T Thomas, attached the property of Farida Fatima and issued notice to the couple on a plea by Umar Sherif of Thiruvananathapuram.

The court, in its May 25 order, said that the petitioner has a prima facie case in his favour that the DGP's wife might dispose of the property in question.

"Hence, the respondents are directed to show cause as to why they shall not be ordered to furnish security for the plaint claim. In the meanwhile, the petition schedule property is conditionally attached," the order said.

Sherif told reporters on Monday that he had entered into an agreement to purchase the property in the name of Fathima for Rs 74 lakh.

"The agreement was entered into on June 22, last year. I gave an advance of Rs 15 lakh to his wife's account on the same day itself. Later, gave Rs 15 lakh and the DGP himself has acknowledged it in the back of the agreement," he said.

Sherif claimed that the couple failed to inform him beforehand that the property was already pledged with a bank.

When he asked the DGP to return the advance amount, the officer allegedly refused to refund. Hence, Sherif moved the court.

However, the state police chief has not officially reacted to the development. PTI RRT RRT ROH