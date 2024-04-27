Court in Kerala sentences man to 30 years imprisonment for raping minor

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 27 (PTI) A special court here on Saturday sentenced a 56-year-old man to 30 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl after assaulting her mentally ill mother.

Thiruvananthapuram Special Court judge R Rekha sentenced Attingal resident Raju to 30 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, the convict raped the fifth standard student in June 2020 at her house.

Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan said the incident came to light when the girl, who stays in a children's home, narrated the incident to the officials.

"On the day of the incident, the accused assaulted the mother and raped the girl. He also threatened the younger brother of the survivor," Mohan said.

The victim was staying at the children's home to pursue her studies as there was no one else to look after her.

The prosecutor said the girl narrated the incident to the officials of the children's home after she came to know about a similar incident that happened to another inmate.

The officials later informed the police, who took the accused into custody. PTI RRT RRT KH