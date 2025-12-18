Court in Mumbai's Bandra gets bomb threat email; nothing suspicious found during search

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) A court in Mumbai's Bandra received a bomb threat email on Thursday, but nothing suspicious was found during a search of the premises, a police official said.

The email was received on the magistrate court's official email ID in the morning, he said.

"After being informed, the police, a bomb detection squad and other security personnel rushed to the court premises and carried out a thorough search. However, no suspicious object was found during the inspection," the official of the Nirmal Nagar police station said.

"The entire court premises were vacated by the police, and all the staffers were asked to leave the place immediately. Nobody was allowed to enter the court premises after that," he said.

Investigation is underway to trace the sender of the email and ascertain the motive behind it, the police official said.

Similarly, the Nagpur District and Sessions Court on Thursday received an email claiming "bombs" inside the building, prompting the police to launch a search of the premises. The email claimed that two RDX-based explosive devices would soon go off. However, nothing suspicious was found during the search, officials said. PTI ZA NP