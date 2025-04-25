Court in Patna receives bomb threat

Patna, Apr 25 (PTI) An email threatening to blow up a court premises in Patna on Friday sent police and administration officials into a tizzy.

However, Additional SP Deeksha, who led the police team to the site, said the email appeared to be a hoax and efforts were being made to track the sender.

"The email, claiming that an RDX bomb has been planted close to the chamber of the District Judge, was received by the Patna civil court", she said.

"Upon being informed, we pressed into service the ATS and the bomb disposal squad. No suspicious object was found anywhere inside the campus", she added.

The Additional SP said, "The email was most likely a hoax. We are trying to trace the sender against whom action will be taken in accordance with the law." PTI NAC MNB