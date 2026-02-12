Court in Thane district acquits duo accused of robbing passenger on train in 2002

Thane, Feb 12 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has acquitted two men in a 2002 train robbery case, noting that the prosecution had failed to examine even a single material witness over the past two decades.

In a judgment delivered on February 9, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge P R Ashturkar from Kalyan held that there was “absolutely nothing on record” to indicate the involvement of the accused, Shaikh Babu, alias Chhota Babu Shaikh Pyare, and Shaikh Ayub Shaikh Yusuf.

As per the prosecution, the accused persons allegedly robbed a woman passenger on board the Chalukya Express on July 24, 2002, near Kalyan.

The court recorded that despite repeated attempts, no prosecution witness could be traced.

“There is absolutely nothing on record which would even remotely indicate the involvement and active participation of the accused in the said matter,” it said.

Only one witness, a police constable tasked with serving summons, was examined, who deposed that the witnesses were untraceable.

The court acquitted both accused, saying keeping the matter lingering would be a futile exercise without any outcome. PTI COR NR