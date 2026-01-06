Court in UP's Deoria rejects bail plea of ex-IPS officer accused of fraud

Deoria (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who is currently lodged in the district jail on charges of fraud.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Manju Kumari rejected Thakur's bail application after hearing the arguments.

According to the prosecution, the former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has been jailed on charges of fraud. He was produced before the CJM in the civil court complex, where his bail application was heard. The investigating officer was also present in the court during the hearing.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the CJM denied the relief to Thakur.

After his plea was rejected, Thakur was sent back to the prison. His lawyer will now approach the court of the district judge.

A lawyer said Thakur has been made an accused in a case dating back to 1999.

Thakur was arrested on December 10, 2025, for allegedly abusing his position as the superintendent of police of Deoria in 1999 to fraudulently secure an industrial plot in the name of his wife, using fabricated documents. PTI COR NAV RC