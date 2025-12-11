Court issues NBW against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha in defamation case

Hyderabad, Dec 11 (PTI) A special court here on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Telangana Forests Minister Konda Surekha for failing to appear before it in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao.

The court issued the NBW against Surekha over her absence from the proceedings and posted the matter to February 5, 2026.

However, a release issued by her staff denied that a non-bailable warrant was issued against her.

The court directed her appearance on February 5 when the next hearing takes place, it said.

The Minister had stirred up a controversy in October 2024 with her allegedly defamatory comments linking Rama Rao with the divorce of two Tollywood actors.

She withdrew her remarks that triggered strong reactions from political leaders and the Telugu cinema industry.

In the complaint, Rama Rao had submitted that Surekha made defamatory imputations against him only with an oblique motive to damage his reputation and to gain cheap publicity by creating a sensational news item to further her political agenda.