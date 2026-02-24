Court issues NBW, attachment notices against Bhojpuri singer Antara Singh

Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant and an attachment notice against Bhojpuri singer Antara Singh alias Priyanka and an event management company owner in a case related to alleged casteist abuse and criminal intimidation, an official said.

Government counsel Shashank Shekhar Katyayan said the action was taken after the accused failed to appear before the court in connection with an incident reported around 22 months ago.

According to the complaint lodged by Rajendra Kumar, a resident of Bahuara village under Robertsganj Police Station area, he had paid Rs 1.70 lakh in advance to book a 'Devi Jagran' programme on April 18, 2024, through Vikas Kumar, an event organiser.

Katyayan said the complainant alleged that Singh came to Robertsganj on the scheduled date but left without performing.

When Rajendra Kumar sought a refund and asked for reasons, the organiser allegedly used casteist slurs and threatened him.

The police registered a case on court directions against Antara Singh and Vikas Kumar and initiated proceedings, he said.

Special Judge (SC/ST Act) Abid Shameem issued the non-bailable warrant and attachment notice against the accused and directed the Sonbhadra superintendent of police to take necessary action.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 14, the counsel added.