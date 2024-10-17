Court issues non-bailable warrant against BJP MLA over remarks on K'taka Minister’s wife

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) A Bengaluru court has issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for failing to appear before it in connection with a case registered against him for his alleged remarks against Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's wife.

The case stems from Yatnal’s alleged comments on Tabassum Rao, in which he reportedly suggested there was "half Pakistan" in Dinesh Gundu Rao’s family.

In response, Tabassum Rao filed a petition against Yatnal and lodged a complaint with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission against the BJP’s social media cell, accusing them of making derogatory remarks about her.

Rao, who is not involved in politics, expressed her frustration over being targeted in political disputes.

She emphasised the importance of respecting women and denounced the communal undertones of the remarks, stating that political disagreements should not involve personal attacks on family members.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for October 28. PTI COR AMP AMP ROH