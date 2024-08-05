Court issues notice to former CM KCR, others in Medigadda barrage damage case

Hyderabad, Aug 5 (PTI) A court in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district in Telangana has issued notices to former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others in connection with a criminal revision petition filed by an activist over the issue of damage to the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram project.

The court of principal district and sessions judge issued the notices to KCR, his nephew and former Minister T Harish Rao and others.

The next date of case hearing is September 5, 2024.

The damage to the Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram project during the previous BRS regime was a major issue in last year's Legislative Assembly polls. PTI SJR SS