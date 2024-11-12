Court issues notice to Kangana Ranaut for her remark on Mahatma Gandhi, farmers

Agra (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) An MP-MLA court on Tuesday issued a notice to actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on a complaint alleging that she made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and the farmers who were agitating against the now-scrapped agri laws, a lawyer claimed.

Rama Shankar Sharma, an advocate, said the court has sought a response from Ranaut on his complaint and has fixed November 28 as the next date of hearing.

“I had filed a case in Agra MP MLA Court on September 11, 2024, against actress and MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut," Sharma said.

“She had insulted crores of farmers of the country and also insulted father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi withe her remarks,” he said quoting media reports.

On Tuesday, the court issued a notice seeking a statement from the Mandi MP. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY