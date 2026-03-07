Court issues notice to MP minister over plea alleging insult to tricolour

Jabalpur, Mar 7 (PTI) A special MP/MLA court in Jabalpur has issued a notice to Madhya Pradesh Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh over a plea alleging that he had insulted the national flag during a 2024 'Tiranga Yatra'.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) D P Sutrakar recently issued the notice to Singh while hearing an application filed by one Kaushal Silawat, who sought directions to the police to register an FIR against Singh.

The petitioner claimed the state transport minister had improperly displayed the tricolour on the bonnet of a vehicle during a yatra in Narsinghpur on August 11, 2024.

The BJP had organised a series of 'Tiranga Yatras' ahead of Independence Day, including rallies and a campaign that year, encouraging citizens to display the tricolour at their homes and business establishments.

The petitioner also submitted an affidavit, photographs purportedly showing the tricolour placed on the bonnet of a vehicle during the rally, and copies of complaints sent to the Narsinghpur collector and the superintendent of police. PTI LAL ARU