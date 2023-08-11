Court issues summons to 2 Kannada film producers in defamation case filed by actor Sudeep

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (PTI) A court here on Friday issued summons to two Kannada film producers to appear before it on August 26 in connection with the alleged remarks they made against actor Kichcha Sudeep.

The 'Eega' actor had appeared in person before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court on Thursday and recorded his statement.

Judge Venkanna Basappa Hosamani issued the summons to M N Kumar and N M Suresh today.

Sudeep alleged that the film producers had during a press conference claimed that he was paid money for construction of a house in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

Other allegations were also levelled damaging his reputation, the actor has claimed.