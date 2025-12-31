Court junks complaint against NCP leader Munde for concealing information in poll papers

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday rejected a plea against former state minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde filed by a woman claiming to be his first wife, alleging concealment of vital information in his 2024 election nomination papers.

Judicial Magistrate (Parli Vaijnath) Dipak Borde ruled that the complainant, Karuna Munde, has not established a prima facie case against the accused and further added the concealment of facts was not made with an intention to win election.

"It appears there is no impact on his election victory due to the alleged concealment of facts as claimed by the complainant. Therefore, non-disclosure of such fact does not seem to be with the intent to be elected in an election," the court held.

Karuna Munde approached the court under provisions of the Representation of the People Act (RP Act), claiming to be the NCP politician's first legally wedded wife.

Her prime grievance was that despite being the first legally wedded wife of the NCP leader, her name was mentioned in nomination papers by Dhananjay Munde when he contested assembly election from Parli in Beed district in November 2024.

On the other hand, the NCP leader contended before the court that their relationship was consensual, resulting in two children. The former minister only allowed his name and surname to be used in children documents.

The complainant was fully aware that the NCP legislator was already married, but voluntarily entered into relationship, which ended in November 2020, Dhananjay Munde's lawyer B Kawade argued.

Highlighting several discrepancies in the woman's case, the court pointed out that while the complaint cited a 1996 marriage, her verification statement mentioned the date as September 1, 1998.

The court noted the complainant has not submitted any legal marriage documents such as registration certificate or other evidence, proving she is the first legally wedded wife of the Parli MLA.

"If the complainant is indeed the first legally wedded wife, she should have pursued the matter before the appropriate court," the magistrate said.

The court, after perusal of documents, concluded that Karuna Munde "has not established a prima facie case to proceed against the accused." "Proceeding against the accused would serve no purpose. Therefore, I am of the prima facie view that the accused did not conceal information with the intent to be elected in the election and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 125A of the RP Act," the court said.