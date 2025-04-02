Court junks Medha Patkar's plea against conviction in Delhi LG's defamation case

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed activist Medha Patkar's plea against her conviction in a defamation case filed by Delhi LG V K Saxena 23 years ago, when he was heading an NGO in Gujarat, and said she was "rightly convicted".

Additional sessions judge Vishal Singh was hearing Patkar’s appeal against a magisterial court order, which held her guilty under IPC Section 500 (defamation) on May 24 last year.

The magisterial court on July 1, 2024 sentenced her to five months of simple imprisonment and slapped a Rs 10 lakh fine.

"The evidence led by the respondent (Saxena) during the trial proved beyond reasonable doubt that Medha Patkar published the press note dated November 24, 2000, carrying imputations on his character with intent to harm or having reason to believe that the imputations will harm his reputation," judge Singh said.

The court held, "The appellant (Patkar) was rightly convicted for the offence under Section 500 of the IPC." Dismissing her plea, it found "no substance" in the appeal against the verdict of her conviction.

It directed the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader to appear on April 8 for the order on sentence.

Advocates Gajinder Kumar and Kiran Jai represented the LG.

The court also rejected Patkar’s argument that the press release was issued by NBA and not by Patkar.

It also trashed the contention that the release could have been typed by anybody and merely adding Patkar’s name at the end of the text could not prove she had published it.

"The active involvement of Medha Patkar in authoring the press note…is writ large on the face of the record. Conversely, the involvement of Patkar is as hidden as an elephant behind an office table. It is only that Patkar used a smoke screen of the virtual world of the internet to disseminate the press note in contention," the order said.

The court found the contents of the press note "factually false and defamatory".

Saxena, it said, never visited Malegaon, nor did he give any cheque to lok samiti of NBA.

Instead, he actively supported the Sardar Sarovar Dam Project and actively raised his voice against the NBA, which was spearheaded by Patkar, the court said.

"By creating the false impression that complainant V K Saxena gave a cheque to NBA and by calling him a coward and not a patriot, the press note sought to discredit the complainant and malign his reputation in the eyes of the public at large," the court said.

It said the online portal rediff.com only published a press note that was already published by Patkar through Narmada.org, and the only difference was that the portal translated the English note into Gujarati.

"Whether the press note in contention was personally sent by Medha Patkar to rediff.com or it was sent by someone else on her behalf was completely inconsequential," the court said.

Saxena had filed the case as president of the National Council of Civil Liberties against Patkar for her defamatory press release against Saxena issued on November 24, 2000.

On May 24, last year, a magisterial court observed that Patkar's statements calling Saxena a "coward" and alleging his involvement in hawala transactions were not only defamatory per se but also "crafted to incite negative perceptions" about him.

The accusation that the complainant was "mortgaging" the people of Gujarat and their resources to foreign interests was a direct attack on his integrity and public service, it had said. PTI MNR AMK