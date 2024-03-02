Court junks plea over Kamal Nath's `claim' of having evidence in 2019 honey-trap case

Indore, Mar 2 (PTI) A court here on Saturday dismissed an application filed by the defence regarding former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's alleged claim of possessing a pen drive containing evidence about a honey-trap racket.

Judge Manoj Kumar Tiwari rejected the application, a prosecution officer said.

A Special Investigation Team of the state police had served a notice to the Congress leader in 2021 in this regard.

The `honey-trap' racket, where wealthy people and high-ranking government officials were allegedly blackmailed for money by a gang using young women, came to light when Nath was chief minister.

Five women and a driver were arrested in Bhopal and Indore in the case in September 2019.

As per the lawyers of the accused in the case, Nath had claimed in 2021 -- when he was no longer chief minister -- that he had a pen drive containing information or evidence about the racket.

The accused moved the trial court recently seeking details of the steps taken by the SIT after issuing a notice to the Congress leader following his claim.

The prosecution opposed the plea, arguing that the accused could not interfere with the ongoing investigation.

After considering arguments from both the sides, the court rejected the plea, noting that the prosecution had not seized any pen drive or CD from Kamal Nath and the application was based on speculation. PTI HWP LAL KRK