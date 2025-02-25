Court order on minister Kokate's plea seeking stay on forgery case conviction likely on March 1

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) A court in Nashik is likely to pronounce on March 1 its decision on whether to stay a trial court's order, in which Manikrao Kokate was convicted and sentenced to jail for submitting fake documents to get flats under a government quota.

On Monday, the court suspended the two-year jail sentence given to the minister and his brother Sunil Kokate in this 1995 case. The court also granted them bail, requiring each to furnish a personal bond and a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh until a final decision is made on their appeal.

The Nashik district and sessions court on February 20 convicted both of them and acquitted two others accused in the case, registered in 1995 on the complaint of former minister late T S Dighole.

The court had then also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the two brothers.

The minister and his brother on Monday filed the appeal against the conviction before District Judge-1 and Additional Sessions Judge (Nashik) N V Jiwane.

On Tuesday, judge Jiwane heard arguments of both the defence and prosecution on the brothers' plea seeking a stay on the order passed by a trial court on February 20, Kokate's lawyer Avinash Bhide said.

The court then reserved the matter for verdict on March 1, he said.

The lawyer also said that the sessions judge sought a response from the prosecution on their plea challenging the judgement.

According to the prosecution, the Kokate brothers were allotted two flats meant for the Low Income Group (LIG) under the chief minister's 10 per cent discretionary quota. The flats were located on College Road in Yeolakar Mala, Nashik. The prosecution alleged that to qualify, they falsely claimed to belong to the LIG category and declared that they did not own any houses in the city.

Following Dighole's complaint, a case was registered at Sarkarwada police station under charges of cheating, forgery, and other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Kokate brothers and two others.