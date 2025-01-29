Court orders confiscation of collector’s chair over compensation delay; admin gives assurance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) The district administration narrowly avoided embarrassment of the potential confiscation of the collector’s chair ordered by a court for delaying additional compensation to farmers whose land had been acquired for an irrigation project.

The Civil Judge (Senior Division) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had ordered the district administration to pay an additional compensation of Rs 2.22 crore to farmers, an official said.

However, as the administration failed to comply with the orders, the court on Tuesday ordered the confiscation of the district collector's chair.

After advocates of the petitioners and a court official reached the collector's office, the administration submitted a written assurance to pay Rs 2.22 crore to farmers within eight weeks. PTI AW NSK