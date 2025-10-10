Court orders inspection of jail facilities after actor Darshan alleges poor treatment

Bengaluru, Oct 10 (PTI) A court here on Friday directed the Member Secretary of the Bengaluru City Legal Services Authority to visit the Parappana Agrahara central Prison here, and verify the conditions in which actor Darshan is being held.

Darshan, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, and currently lodged in the jail under judicial custody, has complained of being denied basic amenities inside the prison.

The 57th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court which heard the case, has partially allowed an application filed by Darshan's legal team, which had sought a personal inspection of the prison.

The court has directed the Member Secretary of the Bengaluru City Legal Services Authority to visit the jail and verify the conditions in which Darshan is being held.

The court's order specifies that the official must ascertain whether the prison authorities have complied with earlier court directions and whether Darshan is receiving the facilities stipulated under the jail manual. The inspection report is to be submitted by October 18.

Darshan was previously shifted from Parappana Agrahara prison to Ballari jail after he allegedly got preferential treatment in breach of prison rules.

He was later released on bail, but after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail, returned to Parappana Agrahara jail. PTI COR KSU SA