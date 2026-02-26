Court orders probe against BJP councillor R Sreelekha over alleged disclosure of victim identity

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (PTI) A court here has ordered the police to conduct a probe against BJP councillor and former DGP R Sreelekha for allegedly revealing the identity of victims in a sexual offence case through a video posted on a social media platform.

Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Tania Mariam Jose issued the order on February 23.

The petition was filed by one R Jayachandran in October 2025, alleging that Sreelekha had disclosed the identities of victims in a sexual offence case in a video uploaded on her YouTube channel.

On January 21 this year, the court had directed the Thiruvananthapuram Museum police here to conduct a detailed probe to ascertain the facts stated in the petition and forwarded the complaint for investigation.

On February 23, the petitioner again approached the court, stating that no investigation had been carried out.

Police officials at the Museum police station said that, based on the court’s fresh direction, a case would be registered soon and an investigation would be launched.

Sreelekha, who retired as Kerala DGP, contested the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation local body election on a BJP ticket.