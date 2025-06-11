Court orders prosecution of Delhi Police officials for demanding bribe

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A Delhi court ordered the prosecution of two police officials and a head constable for allegedly taking bribe from a man for not implicating him in a drugs case in November last year.

Special Judge Shailender Malik directed framing of charges against Delhi Police sub-inspector Sanjeev Kumar, assistant sub-inspector Kirori Mal and head constable Sanjay Kumar.

"There is sufficient material and evidence prima facie on record to show that there was criminal conspiracy amongst all the accused persons in demanding bribe money from complainant which was accepted by Sanjay Kumar," the judge said on June 9.

According to the complaint, the accused police officials demanded Rs 2 lakh in bribe for not arresting two of the complainant's friends in a separate case lodged in Daryaganj area in the capital last year.

The accused police officials threatened to frame the complainant if he did not cough up the bribe amount, it was alleged.

The judge dismissed the plea of Sanjeev and Kirori Mal seeking discharge in the case on the ground of an invalid sanction of prosecution granted against them.