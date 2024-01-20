Court orders registration of criminal defamation case against MP BJP chief, ex-CM Chouhan

Jabalpur, Jan 20 (PTI A special court here on Saturday ordered registration of a criminal defamation case against Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and ex-minister Bhupendra Singh on a petition by Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha.

In her order, Special court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Vishveshwari Mishra for MPs and MLAs directed the registration of a defamation suit after prima facie finding sufficient evidence for trial, petitioner’s counsel HS Chhabra told PTI.

On April 29 last year, Tankha had recorded his preliminary statement in the court in the criminal defamation case.

Tankha, also a senior Supreme Court lawyer, alleged that the BJP leaders tarnished his image by claiming incorrectly that he was involved in a Supreme Court case related to Other Backward Class (OBC) quota in Panchayat elections in 2021.

The former MP advocate general Tankha in his statement averred that neither had he participated in any court proceedings relating to the OBC reservation nor had he filed in any petition on the issue.

Tankha has also filed a civil defamation suit of Rs 10 crore against Sharma, Chouhan and Singh. PTI COR LAL NR