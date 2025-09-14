Court orders registration of FIR against SHO, others after woman alleges inaction on her assault complaint

Ballia (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A court in Ballia has directed the registration of an FIR against six people, including the then SHO of Phephana police station here, after a woman alleged that police did not take appropriate action on her assault complaint at the behest of the accused, the prosecution said on Sunday.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Shailesh Pandey passed the order on Saturday on the application by Somari Devi of Bairiya village who had alleged that on June 11, 2024, her 'pattidar' (agriculture partner) Rinku Devi of the same village and her family members entered her house and abused and assaulted her over a land dispute, Special Public Prosecutor Vimal Kumar Rai said.

The victim also claimed that she was stabbed in her left hand.

Rai said that the court observed that it is clear from the police station report that Somari Devi was not medically examined "under the influence of the opposition" party to the dispute.

The fact that the victim was not medically examined indicates that the police and the hospital administration have not performed their role properly. In such a situation, it seems appropriate to get the case investigated by the police, the court said.

The court ordered the registration of a case against the then Station House Officer (SHO) and the accused and directed that a copy of the FIR be submitted to it within three days, besides the progress report after investigation.

The complainant had claimed that written information on the incident of assault was given to the police station, but the then SHO Sahajanand Chaubey scolded her and forced her to remove the mention of the knife incident from the report. He allegedly got a new application form written, where it was said the injury was caused by sticks.

"Under the influence of the opposition, her injuries were also not medically examined. Not only this, the police also filed a challan against her son Manoj on charges of disturbing the peace," the complainant said.

In her application, Somari Devi had accused six people, including Chaubey and sub-inspector Ajay Kumar, of wrongdoing.

