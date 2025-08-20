Court orders summons against Bengal minister Chandranath Sinha in primary school jobs case

Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday directed that summons be issued against West Bengal Correctional Administration Minister Chandranath Sinha within 15 days in connection with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to alleged irregularities in primary school job recruitment.

The judge directed Sinha to appear before the court on September 12, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

The ED has recently been granted assent by the West Bengal governor to prosecute Sinha in connection with the case filed against him in relation to alleged irregularities in recruitment in state-run and aided primary schools.

The governor's assent, which paves the way for the prosecution of Sinha, was presented before the court during the day.

Sinha is a Trinamool Congress MLA from Bolpur. PTI AMR ACD