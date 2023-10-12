Court permits Andhra Pradesh CID to issue PT warrant against Chandrababu Naidu in FiberNet case

Vijayawada, Oct 12 (PTI) A special court here on Thursday allowed Andhra Pradesh CID to issue prisoner transit (PT) warrant against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP FiberNet case.

The special Anti Corruption Bureau court also directed the CID to produce Naidu before it on Monday.

However, the Court noted that any order from the Supreme Court in the interregnum will be binding on it.

The FiberNet case relates to the alleged tender manipulation in allotting a work order under Phase-1 of the AP FiberNet Project of Rs 330 crore to a favoured company.

The Crime Investigation Department alleged that irregularities took place from allotting of the tender to completion of the total project, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

Currently, Naidu is under judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer. PTI STH GDK ROH