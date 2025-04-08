Court raps Kannada actor Darshan for skipping hearing in Renukaswamy murder case

Bengaluru, Apr 8 (PTI) The absence of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa during a scheduled hearing in the Renukaswamy murder case on Monday drew a sharp rebuke from the City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru.

The court expressed displeasure after being informed by Darshan’s legal counsel that the actor could not appear due to severe back pain.

The presiding judge reiterated that personal appearance was mandatory for all accused in the case, rejecting the notion that high-profile individuals could seek exemptions without valid legal justification.

The court cautioned that such absences should not become routine, especially in a case of this magnitude.

During the proceedings, Darshan’s legal team also sought the release of Rs 75 lakh in cash that had been confiscated during a raid on his residence in connection with the investigation.

The court said it would hear the Income Tax department’s response before deciding on the matter, and the next hearing has been scheduled for May 20.

The defence also filed a separate application seeking the return of mobile phones that were seized during the course of the investigation.

Co-accused Pavithra Gowda, along with several others, were present in court.

Pavithra was reportedly accompanied by her brother.

As part of their bail conditions, all accused are required to appear before the court once a month.

The case pertains to the death of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga, whose body was found near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru in June 2024.

Initial investigations revealed that he had been kidnapped, assaulted, and allegedly murdered by a group of men allegedly acting under instructions from Darshan and others.

It is alleged that Renukaswamy had sent abusive messages to actress Pavithra Gowda on social media, which reportedly provoked the attack. He was allegedly lured to Bengaluru, detained, and tortured before succumbing to his injuries. His body was later dumped in a deserted area in the city.

Darshan and Pavithra Gowda were arrested along with several others and later released on bail. The investigation is ongoing, with multiple charges including murder, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of evidence.