Court refuses interim bail to Sambhal mosque president

Sambhal (UP), March 28 (PTI) A local court on Thursday rejected the interim bail plea of Shahi Jama Masjid president Zafar Ali and posted his regular plea on April 2, officials said.

Additional district judge II Nirbhay Narayan Rai heard the interim bail plea and dismissed it, said additional district government counsel Hariom Prakash Saini.

Saini said during the hearing, Ali's lawyer argued for interim bail, but the prosecution opposed it, citing serious charges against him, including assembling a mob, inciting violence, damaging public property, and fabricating facts. Based on these arguments, the court denied interim bail while listing the permanent bail plea for hearing on April 2, he added.

Ali was arrested on March 23.