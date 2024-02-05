Court rejects 2012 Pune blasts case accused's plea seeking bail over delay in trial

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) A special court in Mumbai on Monday denied bail to an accused in the 2012 Pune blasts case.

Munib Memon had sought bail citing delay in trial.

When the Bombay High Court had rejected his bail plea in September 2022, it had directed the special court to finish the trial by the end of December 2023, Memon said in his plea.

But the trial in the case has just begun, Memon's plea contended.

The special judge for cases under Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Rajesh Katariya, rejected Memon's plea. The detailed order, however, was not yet available.

The court last month rejected applications of two other accused, Firoz alias Hamja Sayed and Imran Pathan, seeking to plead guilty in the case.

"The accused is chargesheeted for a serious offence against the security and sovereignty of the country, which cannot be viewed lightly. Accepting the application of the accused to plead guilty and imposing a minimum sentence as sought would amount to showing undue sympathy," the court had said.

On August 1, 2012, four coordinated low-intensity explosions too place between 7.25 pm and 11.30 pm in Pune, leaving one man injured. Bombs planted at two other places were defused.

As per the prosecution, the blasts were engineered by the Indian Mujahideen. PTI AVI BNM BNM