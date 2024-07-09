Court rejects AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail plea

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday rejected the plea of senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain, an accused in a money laundering case, seeking interim bail for four weeks to take care of his injured wife and ailing daughter.

According to jain's application, his wife Poonam Jain, also an accused in the case, has fractured her right foot, requiring "constant personal attention and care".

It said their younger daughter was also suffering from some ailments and needed continuous care.

"That the wife of the applicant (Jain), apart from taking care of herself and managing other affairs, on account of her present situation is also unable to take care of her younger daughter. There is no one else in the family for her support as the other daughter is married, staying at her matrimonial home and has a 7-month-old child to take care of," the application said.

The ED had arrested Jain, a former cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, on May 30, 2022 on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

It had arrested Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI MNR SK SK