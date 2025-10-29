Court rejects actor Darshan’s plea for additional amenities, charges framing on Oct 31

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently lodged in prison as an accused in Renukaswamy murder case, seeking additional amenities such as a bed, pillow, bed sheet, and permission to walk within the jail premises.

While declining his specific requests, the city court directed prison authorities to provide bedding and clothing once every month.

It also allowed officials to decide whether Darshan should be shifted from the quarantine cell to another barrack or to the main cell within the prison.

The court has scheduled October 31 to pronounce the charges to be framed against Darshan, actor Pavithra Gowda, and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

During the hearing, the court dismissed a plea filed by accused Nandish, seeking removal from the case.

It also rejected a separate application requesting access to the jail attendance register under Section 91 of the CrPC.

Meanwhile, the prosecution’s request for an early commencement of evidence recording was granted, with the court directing both sides to cooperate for a speedy trial. PTI GMS GMS ROH