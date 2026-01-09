Court rejects AIMIM candidate's plea against nomination rejection

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) A small causes court here on Friday dismissed a suit filed by All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Anwar Shaikh who had challenged the rejection of his nomination for the January 15 Mumbai civic election.
The court said it did not have the jurisdiction to hear his plea. Earlier, the sessions court had dismissed his petition citing the same reason.
Earlier, the Bombay High Court too had denied him relief.
In his suit, Shaikh alleged a series of procedural irregularities and discriminatory practices by the electoral authorities. He submitted his form on December 30, and it was rejected because a signature was missing, he said.
While minor errors in his nomination papers led to immediate rejection, other candidates were permitted to rectify similar defects and even submit fresh forms, Shaikh alleged.
The returning officer rejected his papers at the behest of rival candidates, he claimed.