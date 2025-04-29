Court rejects bail plea of accused in gangrape case in Varanasi

Varanasi, Apr 29 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of one of the accused in a recent case of alleged gangrape involving a 19-year-old woman, officials said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) Kuldeep Singh denied bail to accused Anmol Gupta, District Government Counsel Manoj Gupta said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent visit to Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, had sought details of the case and instructed officials to take strict and immediate action.

The case is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

According to the complaint filed by the rape survivor on April 6, she was gang-raped by 23 individuals at multiple locations between March 29 and April 4.

The police registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 70(1) (gangrape), 74 (assault with intent to outrage modesty), 123 (causing harm through poison or other means), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

However, in a subsequent development, family members of the accused questioned her claims and submitted a memorandum to the Varanasi Police Commissioner, alleging that the woman was demanding money to withdraw names from the case.

Following these allegations, the Police Commissioner constituted the SIT to probe the case in detail and submit a report within 30 days.

So far, police have arrested around a dozen suspects, including Raj Vishwakarma, Sameer, Ayush, Sohail, Danish, Anmol, Sajid, Zaheer, Imran, Zaib, Aman, and Raj Khan. Attempts are on to apprehend the remaining accused, while 11 others have been named as unidentified in the FIR, the police said. PTI CORR ABN RT