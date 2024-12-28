Court rejects bail plea of man accused of unnatural offences with wife, causing miscarriage

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A court here has dismissed the bail plea of a man accused of committing unnatural offences with his wife besides causing miscarriage without her consent, saying there were "grave and serious" allegations against him.

Vacation Judge Sunil Kumar was hearing the anticipatory bail plea of the accused, against whom an FIR has been registered under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 313 (causing miscarriage without a woman's consent) and 498 A (husband or his relative causing cruelty to a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In an order dated December 26, the court said, "There are grave and serious allegations of causing miscarriage and of unnatural sex by the accused or applicant, and these allegations are very much evident from the complainant's statement. Therefore, there is no ground to allow the present bail application." During the hearing, the complainant's counsel alleged that the accused hurt the victim by throwing a beer bottle on her face and by stubbing cigarettes on her body.

The additional public prosecutor opposed the bail plea, claiming apart from domestic cruelty, the accused committed offences under IPC sections 377 and 313.

According to the FIR, the victim married the accused in September 2021, following which he subjected her to unnatural sex and dowry demands and in January 2022, he forcibly caused her miscarriage.

It said the husband crossed all limits of cruelty by stubbing burning cigarettes on her body. PTI MNR ARI