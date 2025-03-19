Court rejects bail plea of Tarun Raju in gold smuggling case involving actress Ranya Rao

Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI) A special Economic Offences Court here has dismissed the bail application of Tarun Konduru Raju, who was arrested on March 10 for his alleged role in a gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) strongly opposed Raju’s bail plea, citing concerns that he could abscond if released.

Officials pointed out that after Rao’s arrest, Raju had allegedly attempted to flee the country, prompting authorities to issue a lookout circular against him.

Investigators suspect that he played a key role in the smuggling operation, particularly in overseeing the logistics of transporting and distributing the illicit gold within India.

The case came to light on March 3 when Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Authorities seized 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars from her, valued at approximately Rs 12.56 crore.

Following Rao’s arrest, officials conducted a search at her residence, leading to the seizure of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 crore. PTI COR AMP ROH