Court rejects bail pleas of Thane deputy civic commissioner, 2 others in Rs 25 lakh bribery case

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) A local court on Friday rejected the bail applications filed by a deputy commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and two others arrested in a Rs 25 lakh bribery case earlier this month.

Additional Sessions Judge S S Shinde, after hearing the submissions made by the public prosecutor, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials and the applicants' lawyer, concluded that the trio cannot be granted bail at this juncture.

A detailed order is yet to be made available.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shankar Patole, who was heading the TMC's Encroachment Control and Eviction Department and data operator Omkar Gaikar were arrested during a raid carried out by the ACB at the civic headquarters on October 1. The third accused in the case, Sushant Surve, surrendered before the police two days later.

All three accused are currently in judicial custody. PTI COR NP